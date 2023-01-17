4 hours ago

A private legal practitioner, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, says his client Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, is only interested in unearthing the truth behind the strange payments to JNS Talent Limited by the National Cathedral Secretariat.

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Monday, January 16, petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to probe the GH₵‎2.6 million paid to JNS Talent, a company owned by the Secretary of the National Cathedral Board, Victor Kusi Boateng under a different identity.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, January 17, Mr Tamakloe explained that the claim that the GH₵‎2.6 million was a refund is not tenable because that amount was paid by JNS Talent to the National Cathedral after an earlier GH₵‎3.5 million was paid to JNS Talent by the Controller and Accountant General.

“An amount of GH₵‎3.5 million cedis was paid to this JNS Talent by the Controller and Accountant General, we do know that the Controller disburses public funds. The question is what work did this JNS do for the republic of Ghana to merit the payment of 3.5 million.

“When you look at the Bank statements, you realise curiously that it was after the3.5 million was paid that they wired2.6 million to the National Cathedral and then a subsequent payment back to them. It is this that my client, Okudzeto Ablakwa is saying that consistent with article 14 of 1992 and 218 of the article provides that all Ghanaian citizens prevent misuse of public funds and article 218 requires CHRAJ to investigate,” Mr Tamakloe told host Bernard Avle.

JNS Talent Centre Ltd which allegedly runs a crèche in Dawhenya was paid some GH¢2.6 million to help build the cathedral, Mr Ablakwa alleged last Wednesday.

The lawmaker on Monday, January 16, further alleged that JNS Talent is owned by one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

According to him, documents in his possession reveal that Mr Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the same as Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.

