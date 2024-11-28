36 minutes ago

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has disclosed the painful experience of how his hard-earned reputation was tarnished due to false allegations made against him by a woman.

In an interview on Joy Prime on November 27, 2024, the seasoned actor recalled an incident in which a lady attempted to seduce him, and when he rejected her advances, she retaliated by spreading rumours that he was gay.

Chris Attoh explained that he was young, successful, and frequently hosting shows at the time. He recounted how, after finishing a show, a beautiful young woman wearing nothing but a coat approached him backstage, claiming to be a costumier.

Despite the temptation, he said he resisted.

"She came in under the disguise of being a costumier. She was so beautiful that I could have easily fallen for her temptation, but I didn’t. She was disappointed that I didn’t give in," Chris Attoh said.

He continued, "I asked myself, why would I take advantage of someone in my position? If I had done it, it would have come out as a bad story. So because I didn’t, she swore to spread rumors about me, saying I was gay. And sure enough, by the next weekend, the news was all over Graphic Showbiz."

When asked how he has managed to continue thriving despite personal challenges, including the tragic loss of his recent wife, the actor credited his work as an actor as a source of strength.

"To whom much is given, much is expected. I’ve been blessed through all the pain, and anything that has affected me negatively has inspired me to do better. My work is the reason why I keep going. If you're on this planet, there’s a purpose for you, and it’s not just about chasing your dreams or personal achievements. So, I quickly turn to my work to keep moving forward," he added.

Unsuccessful marriage life

On May 11, 2019, Bettie Jenifer, the wife of Chris Attoh, was tragically shot dead in Maryland, USA.

She was shot in the head by a gunman around 5 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police later described the suspect as "a black male with a thin build and black hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants."

Chris Attoh and Bettie Jenifer were married in 2018, following his divorce from his first wife, Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite.