39 minutes ago

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, has expressed confidence in the Black Stars' capability to secure a victory against Mozambique in their crucial final group match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The match is set to take place at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe on Monday night, and Ghana must secure a win after failing to claim victory in their first two group matches.

Hughton emphasized the challenges of the tournament, stating, "The players know what it will take to get a result. There are no easy games in this tournament. We have to be physically and mentally prepared for this."

Ghana faced a setback in their opening match, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde due to a late mistake by Mohammed Salisu.

In the second group game against Egypt, defensive errors once again haunted the Black Stars, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

With only one point from two games, Ghana is currently in third place in Group B and must secure a win against Mozambique to advance to the round of 16.