Former Brighton and Newcastle United coach Chris Hughton has applied for the vacant Ghana Black Stars job.

Hughton was the technical advisor of the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Irish-born Ghanaian was appointed as the Technical Advisor to Otto Addo in a hurriedly assembled technical team for the World Cup play-off against Nigeria in February.

After Ghana's dismal showing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was shown the exit with Otto Addo being made the coach while George Boateng and Masaud Didi Dramani were made assistant coaches.

The new-look technical team masterminded a qualification over fierce rivals Nigeria in a two-legged play off game.

With the end of Otto Addo's six-month contract, Ghana is on the lookout for Otto Addo's replacement.

The Irishman has been working with the Black Stars since March 2021 and was in Qatar as part of the Black Stars technical team.

He has been tipped by many as the heir-apparent to Otto Addo whose contract expired after Ghana's World Cup exit.

Hughton has coached the likes of Norwich City, Newcastle United, and Brighton and Hove Albion among others in England.