11 minutes ago

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has confirmed that the new Black Stars' head Chris Hughton has been given an official residence.

There have been issues in the past as to the official residence of previous Black Star coaches with some of them lodging at hotels at the expense of the taxpayer.

Veteran Irishman with Ghanaian father Chris Hughton was appointed as the coach of the Black Stars last month as a replacement for Otto Addo who left the job after Ghana's group stage exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“During Kwesi Appiah’s time, there was a residence at the airport. We got it to become the technical directorate so we have another residence where the coach stays. So the coach will have a residence.

“The new residence is provided by the GFA,” Prosper Harrison Addo said on Citi FM on Friday evening.

Chris Hughton will be officially outdoored as the new Ghana coach on March 20 in Kumasi as announced by the GFA.

His first assignment will be in charge of Ghana against Angola in the AFCON 2023 qualifier in Kumasi.