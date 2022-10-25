41 minutes ago

Technical advisor of the Black Stars Chris Hughton has bemoaned the lack of black managers at the top level of football despite a lot of black players playing at the highest level of football.

He also adds that a lot has changed over the years but black managers and other minority managers are basically at the lower level of the English game.

‘Superficially, yes, there have been some changes,’ he says. ‘There are more black and ethnic coaches now involved at grass roots, academy level, Under 21s. But what hasn’t changed is the level of black and ethnic managers and coaches at the top level. And that will always be the barometer.’ he told Daily Mail

Currently, though 34 per cent of players in the Football League are black, there are only five such ­managers in full-time positions through the pyramid, Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace, Paul Ince with Reading, Burnley’s Vincent Kompany, Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore and Keith Curle at Hartlepool United.

More disturbingly, there are only two in Europe’s big five leagues, Vieira and Antoine Kombouare, of Nantes. ‘For sure, there is still a huge lack of diversity in certain aspects of our game. And it’s not because the talent pool isn’t there. I will never accept that.’

‘I believe in the Rooney Rule, but does it work? And do our organisations and clubs implement it? Probably no. What happens is what has always happened. The club will sack a manager and already have someone in place for the job.

‘We have to think why the Rooney Rule was put in place in the first place. It was to try and redress the imbalances. And you have to think, well, why are there these imbalances?’ The suggestion is that the mindset of those in power has not changed sufficiently.

‘A lot of what organisations are trying to implement — are they really trying to implement them in the best way they can, to ensure as much diversity as possible?’