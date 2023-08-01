4 hours ago

The exceptional performances of Ajax and Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed have not gone unnoticed, as there is a lot of interest from clubs in the English Premier League eager to secure his signature.

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, has expressed his lack of surprise about the interest in the creative midfielder, confident that Kudus is destined for even greater heights in his football career.

With his impressive skills and remarkable performances on the grand stage of European football, it is no wonder that top-flight English clubs are eyeing the young Ghanaian star.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Hughton confirmed, "He [Kudus] is a player of interest. There is no doubt and I know there was interest last season [from] Everton,” Hughton told TalkSPORT on Tuesday.

“He is a player that will always show interest from clubs. He is young and has super abilities and also has that flexibility,"

“Premier League interest in Mohammed Kudus is no surprise,”

Kudus Mohammed's future remains uncertain as the speculation surrounding his potential move intensifies.

During the winter transfer window of the previous season, he was linked to Everton, and this summer, clubs like Manchester United, Brighton, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool have all been mentioned as potential suitors.

With his versatility and talent, Kudus Mohammed has become a coveted player, and it is no surprise that the Premier League clubs are vying for his services.

As the transfer window progresses, football fans will be eagerly awaiting news on where this promising young midfielder will continue his career in the English top-flight league.