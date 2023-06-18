2 hours ago

During the media interaction, Ghana coach Chris Hughton provided insights into the composition of the Ghanaian team for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations clash against Madagascar.

He revealed that the team had only one local player, Hafiz Konkoni, who represented a Ghanaian Premier League club that finished third in the competition.

Hughton recognized the importance of finding the right balance within the team, considering the mix of players based abroad and the solitary local player.

"We have only one local player in the team and he’s Hafiz Konkoni who plays for the team that finished third in the Premier League in Ghana. My role is to try to get the right balance and the right balance between the players that are playing abroad and the local players."

His role as the coach was to ensure that the team integrated well, utilizing the strengths of both the foreign-based players and the local talent.

While Hughton did not delve into further details regarding Ghana's approach to the game or the quality of the opponent, his comments shed light on the team dynamics and the coach's responsibility in managing the blend of players from different backgrounds.

Overall, Hughton's emphasis on achieving the right balance suggests that he is mindful of the diverse player pool and aims to maximize their collective potential for success in the crucial match against Madagascar.