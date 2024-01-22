1 hour ago

Chris Hughton, the head coach of Ghana, has highlighted the significance of physical and mental readiness as the Black Stars gear up for their crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group-stage match against Mozambique.

Hughton emphasized that the players are well aware of the challenges they face and the importance of being prepared for both the physical and mental aspects of the game.

"The players know what it will take to get a result. There are no easy games in this tournament. We have to be physically and mentally prepared for this," Hughton stated.

Ghana's campaign in the tournament started with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde, marked by a late goal conceded due to a defensive error.

In the second group game against Egypt, Ghana squandered a lead twice, resulting in a 2-2 draw despite Mohammed Kudus's impressive goals.

With Ghana currently sitting third in Group B with just one point from two games, the upcoming clash against Mozambique is a must-win to secure advancement to the round of 16.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe on Monday night.

The pressure is palpable as Ghana seeks redemption in their final group-stage encounter.