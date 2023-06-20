19 minutes ago

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton has disclosed that he will deploy all means to ensure a win against Madagascar in their last group match.

The Black Stars could have booked their ticket to Cote D'Ivoire 2023 but have postponed it to their last game at home to Central African Republic (CAR) in September.

Hughton's men limped to a goalless draw in their penultimate match in the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifier against lowly-ranked Madagascar.

Speaking after the game, the former Newcastle United gaffer believes that his side will be ready for the game in September.

"Our strategy for the next match is to win. We are playing at home. We know we have to get the result and obviously it’s a game we know the consequences if we don’t win. From here, we have a break. The players will have to go back to their clubs and they will start preseason and we will be ready for the game in September. We have some players missing today so hopefully those players will be available in September. We will be going into another difficult game against Central African Republic and we have to win."

Ghana will need to win their last game against Central African Republic to book their place at next year's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars last missed out on the African Cup of Nations tournament in 2004 in Tunisia.