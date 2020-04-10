17 minutes ago

Ghana and Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has poured out his inner most motivation in these trying times.

The world has been hit by the novel coronavirus disease like a thunderbolt with everyone stunned and all activities grounded to a halt.

Atsu who has himself had a very difficult season at Newcastle has assured everyone to keep self isolating and keep to the protocols given by the WHO to help combat this pandemic.

He used legendary former South African President Nelson 'Madiba' Mandela as an example with his picture while captioning it.

"In isolation for 27 years. No family, luxuries, phone. Just hope and a vision. We can do this."

Referencing the 27 years the former South African President spent in inarceration on Robin Island but in the end it was joyous.

Football has been put on hold with clubs fretting on slashing down salaries of players in order to keep afloat.

The Ghanaian winger recently denied he has contemplated retiring from the national team despite numerous speculation.

Case count for the coronavirus has risen to 378 in Ghana with 6 person dying from the pandemic.

?s=20