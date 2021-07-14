48 minutes ago

The Black Stars have not won the African Cup of Nations since last winning it in 1982 in Libya and have tried in vain to win the elusive title.

Ghana has gone very close to ending the hoodoo on three separate occasions in 1992 , 2010 in Angola and in 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.

Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu who is currently without a club after leaving the Tyneside club says his major preoccupation now is to help Ghana end the almost 40 year old title drought.

The former Chelsea player says that it is sad considering the kind of players Ghana has produced since 1992 and our inability to win the AFCON title and hopes to be part of the next AFCON in Cameroon to help end the AFCON title drought.

“If you look at the players Ghana has produced since we last won the AFCON (in 1982), it’s very sad.

“We must target the January 2022 tournament. If I am part of it, as I hope, I will give everything. I do not want to retire without winning a trophy for Ghana. If I do, I’ll be a failure,” Atsu said as quoted on FootballMadeInGhana.

The former Porto FC winger is currently without a club and has not played for the Black Stars for the last two year but hopes to be a part of the team for the AFCON tournament and the World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana has secured qualification to next year's AFCON tournament in Cameroon and will be hoping they can break the near 40 year old drought.