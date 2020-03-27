1 hour ago

Ghana's Christian Atsu has vowed to stay and fight for his place at Newcastle after being described as team's "January flop".

The 28-year-old is reported to have turned down a £6 million from scottish giant Celtic as he want to return to his right form in Stephen Bruce's team

The Hoops placed a late offer to Newcastle to loan Atsu as Lennon needed to add some depth to his injury plagued squad.

The winger refused to go out on loan and opted to fight for his place at St Jame’s Park, Atsu cost Newcastle £6 million in 2017 and so far hasn’t proved his worth.

There were never any indications that Lennon wanted the winger and we gather it was deadline day nerves as Celtic maybe had other deals that broke down.

Lennon clearly dodged a bullet as Atsu has been on poor form this season and found it difficult to get game time.

With a record of 8 goals and 10 assists at Newcastle while playing 119 games just proves that its Celtic who gained from not signing Atsu.