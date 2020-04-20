1 hour ago

Christian Atsu will represent Newcastle United in the inaugural ePremier League Invitational tournament which is taking place on the EA Sports FIFA 20 video game.

The Ghanaian winger will join a host of familiar faces from 19 other clubs in the online esports tournament, with a prize fund being donated to the #PlayersTogether fund which is geared towards generating funds for NHS charities.

Other players representing their clubs include Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), André Gomes (Everton) and Diogo Jota (Wolves).

The tournament will begin with a knockout phase streamed live on Sky Sports’ YouTube and Twitch accounts, as well as the Premier League’s online channels, before a grand final - featuring the semi-finals and final - LIVE on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 3pm on Sunday 25th April.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with all those directly affected by COVID-19.

"In response to the pandemic, the League, our clubs and players are providing valuable support for communities and the NHS.

"We are also aware of the importance of finding new ways to entertain fans at this time and we are excited to bring together a strong line-up of players for the ePremier League Invitational tournament.

"With Sky Sports screening the competition live in the UK and many of our international broadcast partners also showing the matches, fans around the world can tune in and enjoy the action. We know how popular FIFA 20 is with players and I am looking forward to seeing who will be crowned the ePL Invitational champion."

The draw for the ePremier League Invitational takes place live on Sky Sports on Monday 20th April.

The ePL Invitational tournament is operated by esports tournament organisers Gfinity.