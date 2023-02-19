5 hours ago

The remains of Christian Atsu, the Ghanaian footballer who perished in Turkey, will be brought to Ghana today, February 19, 2023.

Atsu’s lifeless body was retrieved from the wreckage in Turkey after an 11-storey building collapsed on him and others during an earthquake in Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement said the body of Atsu is expected in Ghana around 7pm.

“The remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana’s Ambassador to Türkiye on a Turkish Airlines flight and will arrive in Accra at 7:40 p.m. today Sunday, 19 February 2023.”

“The remains will be received at the Kotoka International Airport by the family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the government upon its arrival from Istanbul, Türkiye.”