Christians in Ghana will join others around the world to celebrate Palm Sunday today, March 28, in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem, days before His crucifixion.

Also known as Passion Sunday, the Day is the final Sunday of Lent, and the beginning of the Holy Week on the Christian Calendar.



It is known as Palm Sunday because the faithful often use palm fronds for the re-enactment of Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem.





In the Gospel, Jesus entered Jerusalem riding a donkey and was welcomed by the townspeople with songs of praise, as some paid homage by throwing clothes and palm branches on the ground for Him to walk on.





This year’s celebration is likely to be on low key with no street procession, which used to characterise the event, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





Ahead of the festivities, the Christian Council had asked Christians to mark the Day with strict adherence to the safety protocols.





“Follow strictly the safety protocols, especially wearing of nose mask, social distancing and use of hand sanitizers,” Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Chairman of the Council, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.





The Ghana Police Service said its officers would enforce the COVID-19 restrictions to the letter during the celebrations to forestall the spread of the virus.





It reminded religious groups that conventions, crusades, pilgrimages and large physical gatherings were not allowed.





The Service, in a press statement, said carnivals, festivals, beach gatherings, street dances, processions, and parades among others were illegal.





Meanwhile, some churches have started publicising the celebration through the traditional media and outdoor ads.