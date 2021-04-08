1 hour ago

Retired FIFA Referee Christine Enyonam Zigah has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Referees Committee.

Her appointment was confirmed by the Executive Council on Thursday, April 8, 2021. She replaces Alhaji Shaibu Zida who has been moved to Chair the Black Starlets Management Committee.

The appointment of Christine Zigah is in conformity with the new FIFA Refereeing structure that enjoins Member Associations to appoint FIFA retired referees to chair the Referees Committee.

Referees Committee: