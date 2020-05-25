2 hours ago

Ghana and Paderborn winger Christopher Antwi- Adjei was in fine form on Saturday when his side faced TSG Hoffenheim at home in the German Bundesliga.

The player was left exasperated as his side could only manage 1-1 despite creating numerous goal scoring opportunities and their precarious position on the league log.

Paderbon who went down early in the game quickly responded after a defensive mix up in the Hoffenheim box but could not capitalize on the numerous chances that came their way to take all three points.

"We had more possession than in Düsseldorf, where we lacked the punch," Antwi-Adjei told SCPO7 TV.

Antwi Adjei often a winger was played on the right side of midfielder but often drifted on the wings to create havoc.

The Ghanaian put the ball on the ball plate for his teammate with two minutes to go but he missed the glorious chance.

Antwi-Adjei, 26, says he fancies the midfield role he was given on Saturday instead of hugging the touch line like he normaly does.

Struggling Paderborn will on Wednesday travel to face Augsburg as they bid to stay clear of relegation and Antwi-Adjei believes they must stick together and fight for a result.

"I feel versatile from the experience. We have to be committed and attack forward," the winger said ahead of the midweek clash in Augsburg.