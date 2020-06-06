2 hours ago

Black Stars winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei played the full 90 minutes but could not prevent his bottom side SC Paderborn from the drop.

Despite getting a face saving draw against RB Leipzig, it was not enough for Fortuna Dusseldorf as their performance over the season has been appalling.

But the Ghanaian winger has been one of the key performers for the struggling side despite their poor form.

Paderborn managed to get a 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena after the home side took the lead through Patrick Schick in the 27th minute and had defender Dayot Upemecano sent off just before first half.

Just as the home side thought they were walking away with all three points in the last minute, Paderborn pulled parity through Christian Strohdiek.

The results mean Paderborn who were promoted to the Bundesliga this season have been relegated with four games to end the campaign.