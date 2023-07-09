5 hours ago

In a preseason encounter, Ghanaian youngster Christopher Bonsu Baah made a remarkable start with KRC Genk by scoring in his first game for the club.

The former Shooting Stars winger found the net four times to propel the Smurfs to a resounding victory over OH Leuven in a friendly match.

The 18-year-old talented player recently joined the Belgian top-tier club on a five-year contract from Norwegian Eliteserien side Sarpsborg 08, with the transfer fee remaining undisclosed. He was officially unveiled by KRC Genk a few days ago.

The scoring spree for Genk began with Gambian international Alieu Fadera opening the account in the 39th minute. Shortly before halftime, Patrik Hrošovský doubled the lead, and Luca Oyen added the third goal.

Christopher Bonsu Baah entered the game in the last thirty minutes and made an immediate impact by finding the back of the net with a well-executed finish, securing the victory for his team.

Bonsu Baah's impressive performance is particularly noteworthy considering he only began preseason training with the club last Friday.

His explosive start signals his potential and the energy he brings to the team, and he will aim to maintain the same level of performance in the upcoming training sessions and matches.

His inclusion at the 59th spot on the prestigious Golden Boy Award list, which recognizes the best football players under 21 years old in European football, further highlights his talent and potential, capturing the attention of many in the football world.