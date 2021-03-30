2 days ago

Banker and amateur golfer, Chris Mbii from the Tafo Golf Club emerged winner of the first 2021 MTN Invitational Golf tourney held at the Achimota Golf Club.

Mbii played handicap two to record 40 points to win this year’s first MTN Invitational Golf tourney ahead of Church Ansah who played handicap four scoring 41 points and Mawuli Ababio with a handicap of 10 to amass 40 points.

The Men Seniors division was won by Kweku Sekyim while Joy Arkutu won in the ladies category. The two scored 41 and 35 to walk home with trophies and products from the headline sponsor, MTN.

Edward Annobil won the Men’s Closest to the pin award whilst Leticia Amponsah Mensah won the ladies’ category. The best longest drive accolade, Felix Akafo and Vivian Dick emerged champions.

In the ladies’ category, Alberta Lomofio brushed aside competition from Jiang Yang and Rita Pellegrino after recording a gross score of 45 to win the ultimate prize whilst Max Prah won the Men’s Bronze with Gustav Godonou and Masina Pacal occupying the second and third position respectively.

All the winners went home with trophies and products from MTN for their impressive performance.

Dr Ishmael Yamson, the MTN Board Chairman, commended the winners and participants for the sterling display adding that, “as we all know, the end of the first quarter of this year has given us an indication of a steady pick up of economic activities. For us at MTN, we maintain a positive attitude, just as golfers do when playing on the golf course. We remain focused on our theme for the year which seeks to provide an enhanced digital experience for the customer.”

He reaffirmed his outfit’s commitment to developing golf in the country saying “this is the beginning of many competitions that would be held within the year and I am excited Achimota hosted a very grand competition to begin activities. We are committed to developing golf in Ghana.”

Dr Ishmael called on all to continue adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols and get vaccinated for a healthy community.

Source: Micheal Nsiah Otchere