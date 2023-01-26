2 hours ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender Christopher Nettey has completed a transfer move to Great Olympics in the ongoing January transfer window.

He joins the capital-based club on a free transfer after leaving Kotoko as a free agent recently.

Accra Great Olympics have announced the signing of the right back who was heavily linked with rivals Accra Hearts of Oak after leaving Kotoko.

Nettey spent three seasons at Asante Kotoko before leaving the club in December 2022 after the expiration of his contract.

The defender is not new to playing for Great Olympics as he played for the Dade boys in the 2017/18 season on loan from Attram De Visser Academy.

He made 62 appearances in all competitions for Kotoko across the three years he spent at the club, scoring once in the process.

Nettey earned a Black Stars call-up in 2021 making his debut against Sudan in the 2021 AFCON qualifier.

The right-back also helped Asante Kotoko lift the Ghana Premier League trophy after missing out on the trophy for several years.