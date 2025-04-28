11 hours ago

Chrome may face significant problems if separated from Google, warns Chrome CEO Parisa Tabriz during an antitrust trial. She highlights the browser's heavy reliance on Google's shared infrastructure.

Chrome’s Future Uncertain Amid Antitrust Scrutiny

Google’s popular web browser, Chrome, could encounter serious problems if it is separated from the wider Google ecosystem, a senior executive has warned during an ongoing antitrust trial.

Parisa Tabriz, Chief Executive of Chrome, testified that the browser’s advanced features and core functionality are deeply intertwined with other divisions of Google and its parent company, Alphabet Inc. Her comments raise fresh concerns about Chrome’s future as regulators examine Google's dominant role in online search and digital services.

Chrome May Have Problems If It's Shared by Google, Executive Testifies

Speaking in court, Tabriz stressed that Chrome may have problems if it is shared by Google or forcibly separated from the company. She explained that an overwhelming 90 percent of Chromium’s codebase— the open-source foundation for Chrome— has been developed by Google since 2015.

She argued that Google’s broader infrastructure powers many of Chrome’s vital features, making the browser heavily reliant on systems beyond its immediate control. “Google is the only company that can offer the level of features and functionality that its popular Chrome web browser offers today," Tabriz stated.

She highlighted features such as Safe Browsing, which protects users from malicious sites, and the password breach notification system, both of which depend on Google's broader technological framework. “Some of the product's features, such as Safe Browsing mode or a system that notifies users if their password has been compromised, rely on Google's shared infrastructure that is not exclusively within Chrome's scope," she added.

Interdependence Poses Risks for Chrome’s Development

Tabriz emphasized that replicating Chrome’s full capabilities without access to Google's infrastructure would be extremely difficult, if not impossible. "I don't think it can be recreated," she testified, underscoring the potential risks involved if Chrome were to be separated from the parent company.

Her remarks come at a time when Google is facing intense scrutiny following a court ruling that it holds a monopoly over online search services. The outcome of this antitrust trial could have far-reaching consequences not just for Google Search, but for the entire suite of services offered by Alphabet, including Chrome.

Future of Chrome Hinges on Antitrust Ruling

As regulators continue to probe Google's market dominance, the future stability of Chrome hangs in the balance. The possibility that Chrome may have problems if it's shared by Google highlights the complexity of unwinding integrated digital ecosystems. Any enforced separation could dramatically impact not just Chrome users, but the broader digital landscape.

The antitrust trial's final decision is likely to influence how technology giants structure their services in the future, with Chrome’s fate serving as a pivotal case study.