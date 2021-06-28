2 hours ago

A coalition of churches within the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region has held a special prayer and thanksgiving service for the Member of Parliament for the area, John Ampontuah Kumah, after he was sworn-in as a Deputy Minister of Finance.

The gesture was to thank God for the appointment of the Ejisu MP and also seek God’s guidance and protection for him as he takes up a new role at the Ministry of Finance.

The event, which was held at the Okyerekrom branch of the Church of Pentecost in the Ejisu Municipality brought together Ministers of the gospel from different churches, chiefs, and opinion leaders as well as school children in the area.

The traditional and religious leaders thanked President Akufo-Addo for appointing Mr. Kumah to the Finance Ministry and pledged their unflinching support for the latter.

The newly sworn-in Deputy Minister of Finance said; “First, let me thank God for the opportunity to be appointed as the Deputy Minister for Finance and to be elected as a Member of Parliament of Ejisu. I also want to thank Nana Okyerekromhene, his elders, and the coalition of different churches that came together to pray for me and to thank His Excellency the President and to wish me well in my journey as a Deputy Minister of Finance”.

He used the occasion to thank the President for appointing him as a deputy Minister of Finance and pledged to work hard to support the substantive Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the other two deputies he will be working with at the Ministry.

Mr. Kumah also said his goal is to play his part in the Ghana Beyond Aid vision being spearheaded by the President to ensure that it is achieved.

He said the focus for the Akufo-Addo administration’s second term will be on job creation, empowering young people, and creating the entrepreneurship ecosystem that will scale up what was started in the first term.

The Ejisu MP called on Ghanaians especially the youth, to have a renewed hope in the NPP-government as it is working to create more jobs that will go a long way to address the unemployment situation in the country.

Source: citifmonline