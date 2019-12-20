2 hours ago

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department has confirmed it has invited the Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, for questioning.

According to the unit, Sammy Gyamfi is supposed to report on either today or Saturday to assist them in an investigation pertaining to a cybercrime complaint filed against him by a complainant from Jubilee House, the seat of government.

The Director in charge of the unit, Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr. Gustav Herbert Yankson, when contacted, said the invitation was extended to Sammy Gyamfi to assist in a cybercrime issue.

He could, however, not throw any light on the alleged offence except to confirm that Sammy Gyamfi had been invited to assist them in an investigation.

The officer did not also disclose the identity of the supposed complainant.

Meanwhile, DAILY GUIDE sources said Sammy Gyamfi confirmed the invitation but wanted the police to reschedule the meeting to Monday, December 23, 2019 to enable him to sit for an upcoming exam.