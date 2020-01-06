2 hours ago

A member of the Coalition of Aggrieved Menzgold Customers has been picked up by Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Serice for allegedly threatening the life of Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of the embattled gold dealership firm.

The aggrieved customer, identified a Nana Kissi, in a radio interview on 30 December 2019, reportedly threatened to go after NAM 1 over his inability to pay customers’ locked-up investments.

The aggrieved customers, Monday, 6 January 2019 massed up at the police CID headquarters to solidarise with their colleague who was invited.

According to Class News, Nana Kissi had spent over an hour being interrogated by the police at the CID headquarters.

Mercy reported that about 30 customers of the embattled company have massed up in solidarity with their colleague.

They have vowed to resist any act of intimation by the police.