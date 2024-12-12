10 hours ago

Romanian coach Cioba Aristica has cited his strong bond with Aduana FC supporters as the driving force behind his decision to return to the Ghana Premier League club.

Aristica's reappointment comes after Aduana parted ways with Yaw Acheampong due to a disappointing run of form.

Under Acheampong, the team managed only two wins, six draws, and four losses in 12 matches, leaving them 13th on the league table with just 12 points.

In his unveiling, the 53-year-old tactician expressed his admiration for the club's fanbase and emphasized the importance of their backing in his second stint.

"I need the support. I like and love the supporters of Aduana Stars. I have a good relationship with them, and I know they support my comeback," he said.

Aristica acknowledged the team’s current struggles but voiced optimism about turning things around.

"Now the team is down, but with togetherness, we can get better. I returned for the supporters and urge them to rally behind us in the next three games.

Afterward, we will address the issues," he added.

The immediate challenge for Aristica is to guide Aduana FC to victory in their upcoming match against Berekum Chelsea in the 13th round of the Ghana Premier League this weekend.