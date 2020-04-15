1 hour ago

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has disclosed that the government cannot afford a total lockdown of the whole country.

According to him, government is investing so much even in the few lockdown areas and it will be at high risk for the government to go for total lockdown.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained the inconvenience the total lockdown alone will create, adding that the majority of Ghanaians are fully going to be affected in the total lockdown.

"Though the President is taking expert advice on a total lockdown or not, I really don’t think we need it now as a country.

"Albeit, the country needs to fight rigorously COVID-19, we cannot do so by totally locking the whole country down. We will end up putting the economy in great difficulty . . . Moreover, look at how people are reeling under this partial lockdown and the government is investing so much to feed the few vulnerable people in our various communities," Hon Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said.

He added that the government will have to invest so much in feeding over five (5) million people and I don't think the country's economy will be able to bounce back after the COVID-19 fight.

Ghanaians should help by adhering to the lockdown directive and help contain the coronavirus, adding that the government will continue to do its bit to ensure that Ghanaians are safe and protected.

Ghana has recorded 636 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 with 17 recoveries.

According to the GHS, the breakdown of the 636 positive cases are as follows: "seventeen (17) have been treated, reverted to negative on repeat tests and discharged, 605 cases have been categorised as mild disease and are on treatment, two (2) are categorized as moderate to severe cases, none in critical state currently and eight (8) have died."

However, "of the 636 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 268 were reported from the routine surveillance, 253 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.

Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West regions," the GHS said.