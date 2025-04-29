8 hours ago

Former Vice President and 2024 NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for civility and respect for all within the NPP, in order to actualise the party's quest for unity.

Addressing party stakeholders in Ashanti Region during the national Thank You Tour, Dr. Bawumia said every effort at uniting the party would be fruitless if party members do not uphold civil discourse and respect for fellow members.

"When your neighbour is at peace, you'll also be at peace so it is very important for all of us to speak to fellow Party members in a civil and respectful manner," Dr. Bawumia said.

"The unity of our party is very important and all our efforts at promoting peace, civil discourse and respect for all is very key. We cannot be fighting, insulting and disrespecting each other because of internal context and expect unity to prevail," he added.

With the party's internal contest at all levels looming, Dr. Bawumia urged members of the NPP to do so without insulting and disrespecting anyone.

"Politics is a contest of ideas and if you support someone, campaign for the person based on what the person can do to help the party and the country. Don't go about spreading propaganda about an opponent," he advised.