13 hours ago

Former Ghana coach, CK Akonnor has offered valuable advice to aspiring players considering joining powerhouse clubs Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko.

Recent recruits to these iconic teams have faced challenges in meeting expectations, emphasizing the importance of self-assessment before making such career-defining decisions.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Akonnor emphasized the need for players to carefully evaluate their own skills and capabilities before committing to these revered clubs.

"When you are recruiting players, you need to do thorough checks because just because a player is performing well in a lower-tier league doesn't mean they will automatically excel when they join Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko," as reported by Graphic Sports.

He highlighted the intense pressures associated with playing for Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and stressed the importance of personal development and preparedness.

Despite significant recruitment efforts before the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, both clubs find themselves outside the top four standings. Hearts of Oak currently occupy the 13th position with 35 points, while arch-rivals Asante Kotoko sit 10th with 40 points.

Akonnor's advice serves as a reminder to aspiring players to weigh their options carefully and ensure they are fully prepared to handle the demands and expectations that come with playing for these historic and prestigious clubs.