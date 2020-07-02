2 hours ago

Head coach of Ghana’s senior national team- the Black Stars, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has disclosed that all effort to reach out to newly signed Southampton defender Salish Mohammed has been fruitless.

The 21-year old highly rated defender was one of the best performing defenders in the just ended Spanish Laliga season for Real Valladolid.

Salish has already reportedly turned down an invitation by former Black stars Coach Kwasi Appiah for Ghana’s 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe, claiming he was injured.

And speaking on Accra based Angel FM, Akonnor revealed that all tempt to reach out to the player and convince him to play for the Black stars has been proven futile.

“Yes, we’ve tried to reach out to him (Salisu Mohammed) but we’ve been unsuccessful” Akonnor said.

The Ghanaian international whose agent is the father of Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata- Juan Manuel Mata Sr, is reported to have agreed a deal to join English premier league side Southampton.

He made 32 appearances for Real Valladolid, scoring a goal and registered one assist.