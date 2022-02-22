1 hour ago

Ckrowd appoints established fashion doyen, OVO Ogufere, and social media sensation, Peace Chukwuka, as new members to the advisory board. New members will enhance board’s focus on creativity, culture and authenticity and help Ckrowd strengthen innovation

22 February 2022, London, UK: Ckrowd, Africa’s most preferred and premium content streaming platform, is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to its Advisory Board. The new members are renowned Nigerian fashion entrepreneur and CEO of XA, Ovo Ogufere, and popular Tik Tok sensation, Simplypeace, whose TikTok folllowership of over 1.5 millions make her one of the most sough after content creators. They will bring significant experience, expertise and wisdom from their accomplished journey in the creative and media industries. Ovo will also join Ckrowd in the capacity of venture partner.

With this appointment, the US-registered Nigerian company, continues to show its commitment toward Africa and the Diaspora’s creative sector, which is a vibrant sector driven by talented young people. It has a growing global influence - from film to music and fashion – has the potential to become the hub for exporting culture and position the talented content creators in the Continent on the global map, and Ckrowd aims to support them to earn revenue and copyright their creations.

“We are thrilled to welcome this group of innovative and experienced creative leaders to advise Ckrowd through upcoming phases of growth,” said CEO, Kayode Adebayo. ‘The combined expertise of our Board members in focus areas such as Fashion, Culture and Folklore, Music, Technology, Literature, Gastronomy, Arts and Human Capital Management will play a key role in positioning Ckrowd as the one of the leaders of the creators’ and digital economy across Africa and the Diaspora.”

Simplypeace (Chukwuka Peace)

Chukwuka Peace, known as Simplypeace, hails from Delta state in Ika South Local Government Area, Nigeria. Born on the 15th day of December 1999, currently a 200L student studying Linguistics and Communication studies in the prestigious university (University of Calabar). A very determined, serious-minded person, she has shown her resilience, entrepreneurial spirit by becoming one of the biggest Tik Tok sensations with more than 1.5 million followers and attracting a high number of fans on other social media platforms, including Instagram.

“I am very excited to join Ckrowd and I am confident that I will bring my social media acumen and abilities to continue to attract the next generation of talented Gen Z content creators”.

Ovo Ogufere

Ovo Ogufere is the CEO of one Africa's leading model agencies, Xa! Models. He is the Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Model of Africa. He currently serves as the Vice President of Professional Model Managers Association of Nigeria (PROMMAN). He is a Partner for Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria. Ovo who got called to the Bar at the Nigerian Law School in 1995 is an entertainment lawyer and Principal Solicitor at Ovo & Co. He also produces some of Nigeria's leading fashion events such as Music Fashion Runway for NMO management and Runway Trybe for Afro UK to name a few. He is the brain behind Nigeria's first ever fashion drama, The First Lady and the organiser of Lagos Accessories Fashion Week. Ovo who is passionate about nurturing African talents is one of the continent's key resource persons has served in capacity of a consultant and facilitator in Nigeria, Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon. He has served in the role of judge in Mr Universe Nigeria, Miss Tourism Nigeria, Miss Campus Nigeria, and RAGD International. And as Casting Director in Project Next Model, Nigeria's Next Super Model etc. He is the author of the Modelling Terms: A - Z.

He said: “I’m both honoured and very excited about coming onboard as a member of the Ckrowd Advisory Board. As an ardent believer of the authenticity of the creative content that Africa has to offer, I'm delighted to lend my voice and industry influence towards stirring creatives particularly within the fashion, modelling and beauty industries towards the light of progress that the Ckrowd sheds upon the continent.”

These appointments embody Ckrowd’s commitment to the interplay of creativity, technology to improve lives and generate prosperity for all, including opportunities to generate jobs, increase income and export earnings.

About Ckrowd

Ckrowd (Pronounced as crowd) distributes African Content in information, education, and entertainment to a global audience in short video and live-stream format. It has been created to solve the problem of poor revenue for African and Afro-Diaspora content creators by allowing to profit from revenue opportunities on the platform, while also providing an online portal where original, exclusive varieties of African content are well organized, can be accessed with ease and consumed as on demand short videos and live series.

https://www.ckrowd.com/en