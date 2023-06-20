1 hour ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Glitz Africa, Claudia Lumor, has organized a prostrate screening exercise for hundreds of elderly men in Oforikrom, in the Ashanti Region as part of her project to celebrate the fathers.

The UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs. Lumor, a passionate native of the Oforikrom constituency where most of her developmental projects are centered, also launch a health scheme where the beneficiaries will be assisted with their medical prescriptions and at the same time-honored some inspirational fathers in the constituency with gifts such as hampers and food items.

The initiative saw patrons in and outside the constituency benefit from it.

With her initiative, Claudia is making it easier for people to get screened for common health issues like high blood pressure and diabetes. By offering free screenings, she is giving people the chance to catch potential health problems early and get the treatment they need to stay healthy.

With the launch of the health scheme which will assist people with their medical prescriptions, Claudia is making it easier for people to get the medications they need to manage their health conditions. By helping people access the medications they need, Claudia is making it easier for them to stay healthy and manage their conditions.

The celebration was not the first of its kind embarked on by Claudia. On Mother’s Day this year, she hosted a gathering in the constituency where hundreds of women and orphans from selected orphanage homes were treated to a feast and at the same time recognized the mothers of the constituency.

Claudia, a Philanthropist has merited her with several recognitions and titles including, 100 Most Influential Women in Ghana, 40 Most Influential Female Leaders in Ghana, an induction into the 500 Business of Fashion class of 2023, and many more.

Through the Ghana Women of the Year Honours platform, both the indigenous and diaspora

Ghanaian women, whose contributions have nurtured and pivoted society to achieve successes in various ways are honored and celebrated for their bold works and achievements.

Inspired by the drive and motivation of young female entrepreneurs and business owners, Claudia curated the SHE Summit Mentorship platform as part of the Ghana Women of the Year Honours the event which connects aspiring women professionals with accomplished mentors to foster personal

and career growth.

The SHE Summit Mentorship has benefited thousands of participants across various industries and has served as the starting point for some young female entrepreneurs, who through networking, it provides secured an alliance with like-minded entrepreneurs who came into contact with.

As the UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador to Ghana, Claudia has led major key fundraising and projects together with the UNFPA. In one of her official duties as the Ambassador, Claudia embarked on the Kayayei assistance project, where a cohort of over a hundred vulnerable girls was provided with food items, dignity kits, and cash amounts to aid their livelihood.

Aside from her ambassadorial duties, Claudia through the Glitz Africa Care Foundation has commissioned several projects that have relieved women of their antenatal expenses.