57 minutes ago

In a remarkable display of Philanthropy and support for the arts, Claudia Kwarteng Lumor, the esteemed founder and CEO of Glitz Africa, recently made a significant donation to Ace Liam, the one-year-old Guinness World Record holder for the youngest male artist.

The donation marks a pivotal moment in the young artist’s burgeoning career and underscores Lumor’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering creativity within the nation.

Claudia Kwarteng Lumor, known for her remarkable works and reach in the corporate space during the presentation and visit to the Arts Center in Nungua, Accra expressed her admiration for Liam’s achievements.

The donation was a one-year payment of Liam’s school fees at the Aristoland Montessori Centre where he schools.

Lumor’s gesture is expected to significantly impact the young artist’s educational journey, providing him with the stability and encouragement necessary to pursue greater heights in his academics.

Lumor’s generous donation not only enhances the educational journey of Liam but also highlights the importance of investing in the next generation of artists.

Her support is seen as a catalyst for other industry leaders to follow suit, fostering a culture of mentorship and sponsorship that can propel young talents to international acclaim.

As a recognized pioneer and stakeholder in the creative industry in Ghana, Lumor is also helping to ensure that Ghana remains a vibrant hub of creativity and innovation through her demonstrated support and interest in Liam’s talent.

Ace Liam, the youngest male artist Guinness World Record Holder achieved this feat at the age of 1 year and 152 days.

He was previously recognized for his talent in art at the age of six months.

He has over 20 paintings to his credit and has showcased his art at the Soundout Premium Exhibition at the Museum of Science and Technology in Ghana.

His mother, Miss Shantel, who received the Cheque on her son's behalf expressed gratitude to Claudia Kwarteng Lumor for her kind gesture.