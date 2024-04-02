4 hours ago

Cagliari manager Claudio Ranieri has showered praise on Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulemana for his outstanding performance against Hellas Verona in the Serie A.

Speaking after the match, Ranieri highlighted Sulemana's invaluable qualities, emphasizing his consistency and relentless work ethic.

"Sulemana knows how to give great consistency," Ranieri remarked, acknowledging the midfielder's determination and resilience.

Despite facing an ankle injury setback, Sulemana's swift recovery allowed him to make a notable impact, earning crucial playing time in the match.

"He hurt his ankle at the best moment but has recovered, and today, it seemed right to give him the final half-hour," Ranieri explained.

Ranieri's decision proved fruitful as Sulemana seized the opportunity, scoring a spectacular goal to secure a point for Cagliari in their 1-1 draw against Verona.

Ranieri's admiration for Sulemana extends beyond his recent exploits, as he revealed his admiration for the player's potential, citing an impressive display witnessed during his time at Verona.

"I saw him last year in Verona, and he had impressed me. He has enormous room for improvement," Ranieri acknowledged.

With 14 appearances and two goals already this season, Sulemana continues to make strides in the Italian top-flight, promising a bright future ahead.