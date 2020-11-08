3 hours ago

Clifford Aboagye is another player who has been handed a late call-up by the coach of the senior national team C.K Akonnor.

The pint size midfielder was not part of the initial 23 man squad announced by the gaffer but with several withdrawals the coach has been forced to hand call out to the Mexico based player.

Ghana will host Sudan next week in an AFCON 2021 qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium on the 12th November before playing same opponents five days time in the reverse fixture.

There will be no Kudus Mohammed for Ghana as other players have withdrawn from the squad and its no surprise Aboagye has been drafted in.

The former Ghana youth star now 25 years who made his name at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup now plies his trade in Mexico with Club Tijuana.

He has in the past played for Inter Allies, Granada among others.