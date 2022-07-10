5 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye has re-joined his former Mexican club Gallos Blancos del Querétaro for the Apertura 2022.

The 27-year-old midfielder joins the club for a second stint after first playing for them between 2019 and 2020.

Having played for Atlas, Querétaro, Tijuana and Puebla since moving to Mexico in 2018, Aboagye now sees Mexico as home.

Previously, he had been part of the Atlas MX league. After the Querétaro club he spent a season with Xoloitzcuintles from Tijuana, and from there he moved to Puebla.

He also played in the Italian Serie A with Udinese, and in Spain, with Granada. He arrived in Mexico in 2018.

He could make his debut when Querétaro welcome Necaxa in match day 2.