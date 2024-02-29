1 hour ago

Ghanaian rising star, Clinton Dombila, once again demonstrated his talent for FC Ararat Yerevan in their hard-fought 2-0 away triumph against FC Van on match-day 22 of the Armenia Premier League.

The match kicked off with intense competition, but two goals, one in each half, proved sufficient for the White Eagles to clinch all three points and ascend the league standings.

Rudik Mkrtchyan broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, setting the tone for Ararat Yerevan's dominance. Later, Comorian international Kasim Haji extended the lead with a goal in the 79th minute, sealing a crucial victory for the visitors.

Dombila, aged 19, made a significant impact after coming on in the second half. Deployed on the right flank, his stellar defensive skills and frequent forays into attack bolstered the team's offensive efforts.

Despite grappling with a minor injury towards the end of last year, the JMG Academy graduate showcased his talent with seven appearances for Ararat II.

Now, as a fringe player in the first team, he has already made three senior appearances and aims for more minutes in upcoming matches.

Currently occupying sixth place with 27 points, FC Ararat Yerevan will look to maintain their momentum as they prepare to host BKMA in the next round of fixtures at the Republic Stadium this weekend.