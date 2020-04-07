2 hours ago

Anderlecht are proposing that for the next three seasons, a substantial portion of the European revenues are divided up between all the clubs in Belgium since they did not finish the league due to COVID-19 but have declared winners.

RSC Anderlecht's proposal to transfer part of the European income to all Belgian clubs has been thrown into the wrong hole.

Vincent Mannaert, CEO of Club Brugge, has a better idea for the purple and white malaise.

With Jérémy Doku, Yari Verschaeren and Francis Amuzu, the people of Brussels have three golden roosters in their ranks.

“They have to work on the model of AA Ghent. That club has fallen out of a financial quagmire by working hard and selling their best players and replacing them with cheaper ones. Anderlecht must also capitalize on his talents. They have to work hard and look at themselves. Corona is not responsible for their precarious state, ”Mannaert told Sporza.

AA Gent is also not very keen on RSCA's proposal. Only Cercle Brugge indicated that they supported the idea.