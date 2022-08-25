2 hours ago

Belgian side Club Brugge has entered the fray for Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed as they attempt to snatch the midfielder.

The midfielder has played a bit part role for the club since the season started as he is yet to start a single game and has been watching from the bench most often.

He is keen to leave Dutch giants Ajax for pastures anew as he struggles for game time.

But the club is intent on keeping the Ghanaian prodigy despite interest from some English clubs including Everton and also Germany among others.

The player was a star performer for the Dutch giants during pre-season scoring four goals in four matches and new coach Alfred Schreuder had a lot of kind words about the midfielder but has been consigned to the bench.

He has made just three appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie all from the bench playing just 24 minutes in those games.

He joined the Dutch champions in the summer of 2020, from the Danish side FC Nordsjaelland for nine million euros.

The attacking midfielder had a stormy start to life at Ajax as he scored and assisted for fun, but his development stalled due to injuries.

Although he is now fully fit again, a starting berth under coach Alfred Schreuder seems far away due to the fierce competition.

Kudus does not seem to be interested in playing a supporting role for the Amsterdammers for another year.