The Club Licensing Committee of the Ghana Football Association has released its decision on the Sunyani Coronation Park following the decision of Tano Bofoakwa, B.A United and Young Apostles to appeal an earlier decision of the Committee not to approve the venue for the 2021/22 football season.

Read on for the full decision of the Club Licensing Committee:

Reference to the aforementioned subject and the inspection of your facility on Saturday, December 8, 2021 and the recent inspection on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Kindly take note that after a review of the reports submitted to the Club Licensing Committee, the following recommendations and decisions were taken;

- The committee commends the clubs for completing most of the infrastructural challenges at the venue within this period.

- That the committee commends the efforts of the club in bringing the pitch especially to a desirable state. And that considering the level of commitment exhibited, the Committee is optimistic that if same is maintained to get the pitch to its appropriate state.

- That considering the fact that three clubs are using the facility, the facility owners must ensure that none of the clubs train on the pitch – a responsibility of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association.

- That the clubs must ensure that intensive watering is done from now until December, 18, 2021 to allow all dry patches to be covered.

- That the club must continue to liaise with the Inspection team throughout the week to ensure that all agreements made to ensure its readiness are in place.

DECISION;

The committee after considering the above recommendations CONDITIONALLY APPROVES the venue, beginning from DECEMBER, 18, 2021 on condition that the above defects shall be fixed before the set date. Failure to adhere to these standards shall lead to a REVOCATION OF THE LICENSE OF THE VENUE.

Julius Ben Emunah

Club Licensing Manager