1 hour ago

The Club Licensing Committee of the Ghana Football Association has released decisions on Match Venues for the 2021/22 Division One League football season.

The 48 Division One League Clubs applied for Licences for their venues to be approved for the new campaign which gets underway on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The details is contained in the attached document:

SUMMARY OF DECISIONS - DOL VENUES (1)