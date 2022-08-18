1 hour ago

The Club Licensing Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced its decisions on match venues Premier League Clubs submitted with respect to the infrastructure criteria for their respective License application processes.

The committee took the decisions based on the reports received from the Club Licensing Manager from the inspection visits across the various venues.

The GFA Club Licensing Committee was not satisfied with the reports of all the venues submitted. However, five venues namely WAFA Park, Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Stadium and the Len Clay Stadium have been granted conditional approval pending the correction and or defects as stated in the inspection reports submitted to the committee.

Meanwhile, 13 Clubs had their Main venues "Not Satisfactory" enough and have been asked to correct certain defects for the facility to be re - inspected between August 23 to 25th, 2022.

The Club Licensing Committee shall be making final decisions on the venues after the final inspection on August 26, 2022.

The decisions on the match venues shall be final for the period of the first Four match weeks of the first round.

The Club Licensing Committee shall only review decisions of the match venues to update the venue list after September 30, 2022.

