The Club Licensing Manager of the Ghana Football Association Julius Ben Emunah will from Wednesday, July 27 to Friday, July, 2022, participate in the CAF Annual Club Licensing Continental Seminar in Cairo, Egypt.

At this annual event, CAF will be launching several new regulations, including an online platform, projects related to club licensing, stadiums and professionalization of club football in Africa.

The other participants and guests include Members of CAF Executive Committee, CAF Organising Committees, the 54 Member Associations, and Zonal unions, FIFA and sister confederations, FIFPRO Africa, Club Licensing Seminar Instructors and others.

The Confederation of African Football plans to engage with the CAF Member Associations and launch the new CAF Club Licensing System and stadiums regulatory framework, in addition to the CAF Club Licensing Online Platform.

Find the agenda below:

27 July 2022 (Day 1)

CAF Club Licensing Regulatory framework (2022 edition)

Launch of the CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP)

Training Session - CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) - Analyticom

28 July 2022 (Day 2)

Training Session 2- Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP)- Analyticom- CAF Club Licensing Roundtable - FIFA and Confederations- Overdue payables - Muhammad F. Sidat, CAF Head of Professional Football- Club Licensing External audit and spot checks

Professional football and club licensing breakout session organised by CAF - FIFA and Confederations

29 July 2022 (Day 3)

CAF Stadium Regulatory Framework (2022 edition) and Stadium Pre-inspection Guidelines

Training Session 3 - CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP)- Stadium Inspection Module - Practical Session- Inspection of 30 June Stadium, Cairo - Football match