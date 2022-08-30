40 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association has distributed footballs to Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League Clubs and the ten Regional Football Associations ahead of the commencement of the 2022/23 football season.

This has been the practice since the 2020/21 football season as part of measures to alleviate some of the hardships on Clubs owners.

In all, Premier League clubs took home forty (40) footballs each for the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season while Division One League clubs took away Thirty (30) Tempo footballs each for the new Access Bank DOL season.

Our Women’s Premier League clubs also took home Thirty (30) Kipsta footballs each for the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League season.

The Ghana Football Association has also invested a whooping One hundred Thousand dollars ($100,000) towards the purchase of footballs for all the Regional Football Associations for grassroots football development.

PHOTOS BELOW: