Ghana Football is at a crossroads like most leagues the world over due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has grounded football to a halt.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has gave the GFA up til 5th May 2020 to furnish them with a decision whether to continue with the league season or annul it.

They were also to confirm which clubs will represent the country in CAF inter club competitions for next season but have asked for a two week extension.

Aduana Stars are of the firm believe that the league should not be annulled but we should wait for the virus to subside before continuing.

According to the club's spokesperson, teams that are languishing in the bottom ranks want the league cancelled but he believes so much has been invested in the league to annul it.

Speaking to Kumasi FM on the matter, Aduana Stars Communication Director Evans Oppong has noted that though they prioritize human life, they believe the league should not be abandoned.

“As a club, we have made our points clear, we believe human life is paramount over everything. We were the first club to release our players after the government suspended sporting activities because we cherish human life, he shared.

Oppong Evans added, “We have listened to arguments from others calling for the cancellation of the league but as a club we want the league to be on a further hold and hope the disease and numbers start depreciating so we can start the league.

“These clubs calling for the cancellation are clubs with an unfavorable position on the league log, they only considered their personal interest. These clubs failed to consider the quantum fees and salaries paid to clubs, sponsors clubs are losing, and others. It is too early to consider truncating the league” he added.