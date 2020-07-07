48 minutes ago

ESBJERG, DENMARK - NOVEMBER 01: Mohammed Dauda of Esbjerg fB controls the ball during the Danish 3F Superliga match between Esbjerg fB and AC Horsens at Blue Water Arena on November 1, 2019 in Esbjerg, Denmark. (Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images)

Clubs in Denmark are circling for former Asante Kotoko striker Dauda Moahammed.

The striker was on loan from Belgian giants Anderlecht at Danish side Esbjerg in the Denmark Superliga.

His impressive form for his on loan club has alerted a host of clubs in the Scandinavian country.

Three clubs in Denmark are poised to sign the Ghanaian striker with his parent club Anderlecht ready to cash in on the striker.

Despite his side being relegated in the Danish league, Dauda was a shinning light in a disappointing side and with a year for his Anderlecht contract to expire he may be looking for a fresh challenge.

"Two or three clubs have informed," his agent Jan Rasmussen reveals. "Dauda feels that he can develop well in Denmark," he added in an interview with Bold.dk.

'The tactical level is good. He learned a lot, especially under coach Troels Bech," he continued.

"Dauda also likes the country and the Danish culture. He would like to stay here. Two or three clubs have inquired, but there is still nothing concrete."

The striker scored twice and provided an assist in Esbjerg's relegation battle.