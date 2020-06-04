3 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt E.S Okraku has conceded that clubs may have to play behind closed doors in a bid to restart the league in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Football was halted on the 15th March 2020 by the government of Ghana following a spike in cases of coronavirus.

Since then there have been partial easing of restrictions on some sporting disciplines most of them non contact sports while football continues to be outlawed at least for now.

Speaking during Wednesday's media briefing on Sports by the Sports Ministry, the GFA boss conceded that they may have to play the league behind closed doors but admits it come with huge financial burden which the clubs may not be able to shoulder.

“There are quite a number of challenging areas but obviously, it all comes down to money. Clubs may have to play behind closed doors,” he said at the Sports Ministry's Press briefing on COVID-19.

He says all this comes with money but money that sports generates in the country is too small so they must be innovative.

“The NSA will have to prepare the facilities for us. Some of the clubs use their own facilities; money plays a big part. The sports economy is very small and not robust. And, therefore, this is a challenging period where we have to think outside the box, be very fair in our thinking process and ensure that the best decision is taken for Ghana.” he said.