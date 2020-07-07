33 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah has ignited a bidding war from team in the Portuguese Primera Liga with his impressive performance this season.

The former West Africa Football Academy player is owned by Austria giant Red Bull Salzburg but was on loan at Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem where he was in glittering form till the coronavirus pandemic forced the Belgian FA to truncate the season.

Portugues ginats FC Porto, Sporting Lisbon are in the haunt with other clubs suchas SC Braga and Vitória de Guimarães all looking to snap up the talented youngster.

The player first came to the attention of the Portuguese legion when he featured in pre-season friendly games for his parent club Red Bull Salzburg against Chelsea and Real Madrid

It is obvious his parent club RB Salzburg will not stand in the way of the Ghanaian defender should suitable offers arrive.

Mensah is a player in demand as there are clubs in Belgium like Anderlecht, Club Brugge and elsewhere from Europe who are all interested in the left back.

The 21 year old left back has been capped twice by Ghana and is tipped to soon make that position his.