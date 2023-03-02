1 hour ago

Former president John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at Akufo-Addo’s government for worsening the poverty levels in the country.

During his 2024 presidential campaign launch at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho in the Volta Region, former president Mahama said the “cluelessness and the harrowing dismantling of our progress by the NPP government has damaged and killed many bright dreams of the country.”

He said not only has the current government been clueless but has also been reckless and made wrong judgments and has proceeded to deny responsibility for the harm caused.

“This government has been clueless and in many ways, callous. We are saddled with debt and we have been downgraded by every rating agency and inflation has gone off the roof sending people into abject poverty,” Mr. Mahama told a cheering crowd at the Cedi Auditorium.

He also condemned the government’s domestic restructuring programme which he said has the potential to wipe out the wealth created by the middle class.

“Our middle class also risks being wiped out due to a reckless debt restructuring programme. Who would have thought Ghana would have come to a juncture like this when our economy has been destroyed by the incompetent Akufo-Addo and his vice Bawumia?”

Mr. Mahama further took on what he referred to as the arrogance of the government which has ditched the country into an economic mess due to its refusal to swallow its pride and take responsibility for its failings.

Source: citifmonline